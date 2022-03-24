News

“We need new tough sanctions.” Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to Russiaʼs forced deportation of Mariupol residents

Kostya Andreykovets
Geraint Rowland Photography / Getty Images

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Russiaʼs forced deportation of Mariupol residents. Here are its key theses:

“Such actions by Russia are a gross violation of the laws and customs of war, the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions.

“We call on the world leaders gathered in Brussels today for the NATO, G7, and EU summits to take urgent action to save the lives of the residents of Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities who have found themselves in an inhumane siege by the Russian army. The international community must impose new tough sanctions on Russia to stop its deadly military machine, as well as cut off all business ties with Russian companies to stop funding Russiaʼs war against Ukraine», — Ministry stated.