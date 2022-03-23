Ukraine Defense Ministryʼs intelligence: Russian oligarchs suffer from sanctions and want to stop Putin

News

Фото с сайта Дарьи Марченко / dashart

The Central Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR) reports that Russian oligarchs suffer from sanctions and want to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to GUR, a meeting between Russian oligarch Peter Aven and Kazakh billionaire Alexander Mashkevich took place in Moscow. During the meeting, Aven noted that Russian oligarchs are extremely irritated by Putin's policies. Sanctions imposed on Russia and specific businessmen over the war in Ukraine have hit the fortunes of Russian billionaires hard.

It was also said that representatives of Russian big business are currently looking for ways to influence the Russian dictator or his inner circle from the army. But itʼs complicated by the fact that Putin lives in strict isolation, almost no one can meet him, especially the oligarchs whom he considers "unreliable." However, big Russian business is ready for the most radical steps. Some oligarchs are even discussing paying for Putin's physical elimination.

Earlier, the GUR reported that a group of influential people opposing the dictatorial Russian president was forming among Russia's business and political elite.