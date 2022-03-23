The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Losses of Russian troops reached 15,600 combatants

News

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

As of March 23, Russian losses in the war against Ukraine reached 15,600 combatants, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Enemy losses in equipment are: 517 tanks, 1,578 armored combat vehicles, 267 artillery systems, 80 MLRS, 47 air defense systems, 1,008 vehicles, 70 fuel tanks, 15 units of special equipment (electronic warfare), 42 UAVs, 101 aircraft, and 124 helicopters, as well as 4 ships/boats.