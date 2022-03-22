Zelensky: The fate of compromises with Russia has to be decided by the Ukrainian people on a referendum

News

Пресс-служба Офиса президента Украины

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the fate of compromises with Russia should be determined by the Ukrainian people.

He stated this in an interview with public broadcasters.

Zelensky believes that "The Crimea and Donbas will be a difficult story for everyone." "The Ukrainian people at the referendum must agree to certain formats of compromises with Russia," he said. Despite this, he added that Ukraine can negotiate with Russia, but will not comply with ultimatums and compromise the independence of Ukrainian territories.

The President also added that Ukraine is not taken to NATO because the alliance members are afraid of Russia. “We need to calm down with this and say: okay, letʼs provide other security guarantees. There are NATO member countries that want to be guarantors of Ukrainian security. This, unfortunately, canʼt give us 100% membership in the Alliance, but the countries are ready to do everything the same as if we were in the Alliance. I believe that this would be a normal compromise,” the president said.

Zelensky also believes that real democracy is now emerging in the world, and it will lead to new global security alliances.