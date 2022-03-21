A passenger airliner China Eastern crashed in China with 133 people on board
Kostya Andreykovets
A Boeing 737 passenger aircraft of China Eastern Airlines with 133 people on board crashed in southwest China, BBC reports.
The plane crashed in a rural area near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The aircraft followed the route Kunming — Guangzhou.
Rescue teams were sent to the scene. There is no information about the survivors. The cause of the accident has not been determined yet.