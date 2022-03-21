General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Losses of Russian troops reached 15,000 people

News

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

As of March 21, Russian troops have lost 15,000 people killed in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Enemy losses in equipment: 498 tanks, 1,535 armored vehicles, 240 artillery systems, 80 MLRS, 45 air defense systems, 969 units of vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, 13 units of special equipment, 3 ships/boats, 24 UAVs, 97 aircraft, and 121 helicopters.