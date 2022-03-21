WSJ: Putin changed his tactics — now he is targeting the south of Ukraine and Donbas

News

Каролина Ускакович / Антон Пчелкин / «Бабель»

Russian President Vladimir Putin has adjusted his tactics against Ukraine due to the high losses of the Russian army and protracted fighting. As of now, Kyiv is not his main goal anymore. He concentrated the occupantsʼ efforts on gaining a "land bridge" between the western part of Russia and the Crimean peninsula, as well as to expand his control over Donbas.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among US officials.

Unable to seize Kyiv, Putin wants to force the Ukrainian government to recognize Russia's claims to Ukraine's southern and eastern territories. Putin will continue the military pressure. The Russian army is expected to continue shelling Ukrainian cities (for weeks or maybe months) to force Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to Russia's demands, including neutral status.

At the same time, Putin did not refuse to seize the country completely. Now Russia will try to stay in the temporarily occupied territories.