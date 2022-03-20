Russian military losses in Ukraine amount to 14700 persons, the General Staff informs

News

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

As of March 20, Russian troops lost 14,700 people and thousands of vehicles in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Enemy losses in equipment are: 476 tanks, 1,487 armored vehicles, 230 artillery systems, 74 MLRS, 44 air defense units, 947 units of automotive vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, 12 units of special equipment, 3 ships/boats, 21 drones, 96 warplanes and 118 helicopters.