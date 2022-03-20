“Rating”: over 90% of respondents believe in the victory of Ukraine in the war against Russia

News

Evaldas Činga

Sociological group "Rating" conducted a new public opinion poll. The belief in victory remains at the highest level: 93% of respondents believe that Ukraine will be able to repel Russiaʼs attack. Confidence in victory prevails in all regions of the country.

Half (47%) of respondents hope that Ukraine will be able to win the war against Russia in the next few weeks. A quarter (23%) believe that the war will last several months. Only 12% think that the war will end in six months or more. There are almost no people who do not believe in victory at all. 17% have not responded to this question.

Moreover, the vast majority of respondents (82%) consider the threat of separating the country unlikely, this confidence has increased significantly due to the cohesion of the population during the war.

According to Ukrainians, the most friendly to Ukraine today are Poland, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the United States. About half of those polled consider Hungary, Georgia, and Germany to be friendly, another third - neutral. China is now a mostly neutral country for Ukrainians. While Russia (98%) and Belarus (84%) are hostile countries for Ukrainians.

The survey was conducted via telephone on March 18 in each oblast except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. Sample - one thousand adult respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.