“Luch” Design Bureau: “Ukroboronprom” officials abducted and tortured the director of the defense company to extract weapons information

Ратинский Вячеслав / УНИАН

"Luch" Design Bureau said that the director of the state company "Spetsoboronmash" Denys Serdyuk was abducted and tortured by two "Ukroboronprom" officials. This was reported on the bureauʼs Facebook page.

Deputy General Director of "Ukroboronprom" Roman Zabarchuk and the head of the concernʼs high-precision weapons department Andrei Artyushenko allegedly demanded that Serdyuk provide them with weapons information. In particular, military units his company had handed over the missiles and components of the "Skifar," "Alder," and "Neptune" missile systems that were saved after the Russian airstrike. They also reportedly tried to get the location of critical employees of "Spetsoboronmash" and "Luch" Design Bureau.

Zabarchuk and Artyushenko also told Serdyuk that his abduction was "authorized" by "Ukroboronprom" CEO Yurij Gusev.

"Luch" Design Burea appealed to Volodymyr Zelensky and the heads of law enforcement agencies. It asked them to "urgently remove Russian agents from the management of "Ukroboronprom" and provide protection to the leaders and key employees of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex."

According to the bureau, Zabarchuk personally confirmed that his relative works in the Russian government. The organization also notes that Artyushenko headed one of the departments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and contributed to the weakening of the army under the Victor Yanukovych presidency.