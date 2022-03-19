Ukrainian military captured 562 Russians, says Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk

News

Струмковський Владимир / УНИАН

There are now 562 war prisoners from the Russian army in Ukraine, says Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

“If we are talking about military prisoners of the Russian Federation, then we have 562 of them. Also there is a so-called "cargo 200" (dead military). Together with the Red Cross we work on this cargo as well,” Vereshchuk said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that according to the approximate data of the ministry, about 270 Ukrainian soldiers were captured by Russia.