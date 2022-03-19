The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russia has lost almost 14 400 combatants in the war with Ukraine

News

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

As of March 19, the Russian army had lost nearly 14 400 troops, and thousands of vehicles in the war against Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

In total, enemyʼs losses in military equipment are:

tanks — 466;

armored personal vehicles — 1 470

artillery systems — 213

multiple rocket launchers — 72

anti-aircraft warfare systems - 44

aircraft – 95

helicopters – 115

vehicles — 914

boats — 3

fuel tanks — 60,

UAV— 17

special equipment — 11.

«Бабель»

Yesterday the Russians also lost their Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, the commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Force.