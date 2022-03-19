The Ukrainian military eliminated Russian Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev
- Kostya Andreykovets
Yesterday, the Ukrainian military killed Russian Lieutenant-General Andriy Mordvichev, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Mordvichev was the commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Force. He is not the first general to die in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has already killed at least four Russian army generals.