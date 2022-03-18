The court arrested pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in absentia. Ukrainians are asked to help find him

News

Lychakiv Court in Lviv city arrested the Ukrainian MP and close ally of Vladimir Putin Viktor Medvedchuk. He is suspected of treason, the State Bureau of Investigations informs.

His whereabouts are still to be found, for now Medvedchuk is arrested in absentia. The State Bureau of Investigations appealed to Ukrainians in Ukraine and abroad, in the case of available information about the possible whereabouts of Medvedchuk, to notify the bureau immediately.