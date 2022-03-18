Viktoriya Roshchina, a journalist of Hromadske Ukrainian media outlet, is possibly captured by the occupants

News

Hromadske reports that their journalist Victoria Roshchina was probably taken hostage by Russian occupants. She made videos and wrote articles from flashpoints in eastern and southern Ukraine from the very beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Colleagues lost contact with her on March 12. The day before, she was traveling from Zaporizhia to Mariupol.

"As we learned from witnesses whom we cannot name for security reasons, at that time Roshchina was in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk. On March 16, we learned that the day before (probably on March 15) Victoria Roshchina was detained by the FSB (security service) of the Russian Federation,” Hromadske reports.

The current location of Roshchina is unknown. Hromadske calls on the Ukrainian and international communities to help in freeing the journalist.