Rocket delivery service suspends its activities in Ukraine
- Автор:
- Kostya Andreykovets
- Дата:
-
Rocket delivery service freezes its activities in Ukraine.
This was reported by an AIN media outlet. Its journalists received a copy of the letter to the employees from the company co-founder Oleksiy Yukhymchuk.
Yukhymchuk states that the investors failed to find a buyer for the project. Rocketʼs workers wonʼt get any salaries or debts. As compensation Rocket allows its employees to keep the gadgets they received from the company.
Rocket is a delivery service that originated in Ukraine. It used to operate in many Ukrainian cities, as well as several European countries.