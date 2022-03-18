222 persons were killed in Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion, city administration reports

News

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 222 people have died in Kyiv, 60 of them civilians.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Among the dead are 4 children. Also, 889 people were injured, 241 of them civilians. Among them are 18 children, 3 ambulance drivers, and one ambulance doctor.

In addition, the enemy damaged 36 apartment houses, 5 private houses, 6 schools, and 4 kindergartens. Facades, balconies, and windows in 55 houses were damaged.