The General Staff has published Russiaʼs losses in the war with Ukraine

News

Пресс-служба Министерства обороны Украины

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published Russia’s losses since the beginning of the war as of March 18:

personnel — 14 200 людей;

tanks— 450 units;

armored combat vehicles — 1 448;

artillery systems — 205;

multiple rocket launchers — 72;

air-defense warfare — 43;

aircraft — 93;

helicopters — 112;

motor vehicles — 879;

ships and boats — 3;

fuel tanks— 60;

drones — 11;

special equipment — 11.

The data is to be clarified, as the high intensity of hostilities complicates the calculations.