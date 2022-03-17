The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russia has already lost 14 000 troops in the war against Ukraine

News

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russia had already lost 14 000 troops in the war of Ukraine.

As of today, Russiaʼs losses are:

tanks — 444 units;

armored combat vehicles — 1,435;

artillery systems — 201;

multiple rocket launchers— 72;

anti-aircraft warfare — 43;

aircraft — 86;

helicopters — 108;

motor vehicles — 864;

ships and boats — 3;

fuel tanks — 60;

drones (UAV) — 11;

special equipment — 10.