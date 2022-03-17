News

The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russia has already lost 14 000 troops in the war against Ukraine

Автор:
Ангелина Шеремет
Дата:

Міністерство оборони України / Facebook

The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russia had already lost 14 000 troops in the war of Ukraine.

As of today, Russiaʼs losses are:

Бандус Екатерина / Игорь Чекачков / «Бабель»