The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces: Russia has already lost 14 000 troops in the war against Ukraine
- Ангелина Шеремет
Міністерство оборони України / Facebook
The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russia had already lost 14 000 troops in the war of Ukraine.
As of today, Russiaʼs losses are:
- tanks — 444 units;
- armored combat vehicles — 1,435;
- artillery systems — 201;
- multiple rocket launchers— 72;
- anti-aircraft warfare — 43;
- aircraft — 86;
- helicopters — 108;
- motor vehicles — 864;
- ships and boats — 3;
- fuel tanks — 60;
- drones (UAV) — 11;
- special equipment — 10.