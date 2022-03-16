Zelenskyi: Ukraine has completed joining the EU energy system

News

sarangib / pixabay

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed on the completion of Ukraine's accession to the European Union energy system.

He wrote about this on Twitter.

“Ukraine has become a member of the “energy European Union”. The unification of the Ukrainian and European energy systems has been completed. Now our electricity flows to Europe, and European electricity — to Ukraine,” the president wrote.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recalled that on the day the war with Russia began, Ukraine finally disconnected from the energy system of the aggressor country and Belarus.

“Our energy system will now become more stable and resistant to challenges. We will be able to receive electricity and keep our energy system working even if the aggressor further damages our energy infrastructure,” Shmyhal said.

ENTSO-E is a European network of electricity transmission system operators, uniting 44 operators in 37 countries of the European continent.

As of 2018, the network capacity was 1136 GW against 300 GW of the power system of Russia/Belarus, has free interstate electricity trade, market pricing, distributed (partial) contribution to system stability, common unified technical operating standards and legislation.