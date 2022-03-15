News

EU agreed the fourth package of sanctions against Russia

Алексей Ярмоленко
Westend61 / Getty Images

The European Union agreed to adopt the fourth package of restrictive measures against Russia in response to the war in Ukraine. It will significantly affect Russia's ability to continue aggression and put additional economic pressure on the country, press service of the European Commission reports.

Among the new sanctions imposed on Russia are:

In addition, the EU has also decided to strip Russia of its most favored nation status.