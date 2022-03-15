Russia has lost over 13 500 of their miliary men in the war against Ukraine
- Ангелина Шеремет
According to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russia has lost over 13 500 military men in the war against Ukraine from February 24 to March 15.
Here are other Russian losses in this war:
- tanks - 404 units;
- armored combat vehicles - 1,279;
- artillery systems - 150;
- multiple rocket launchers - 64;
- means of air defense - 36;
- aircrafts - 81;
- helicopters - 95;
- automotive equipment - 640;
- ships and boats - 3;
- fuel tanks - 60;
- drones - 9.