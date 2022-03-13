Russia commits genocide in Mariupol: city residents told how they live under constant shelling

Новости

Evgeniy Maloletka / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mariupol citizens tell “Babel” how the city lives under the constant shelling by Russian troops.

“From March 2, Mariupol has been completely cut off from everything. There are no communication, water, electricity, gas, and there is no food and water supply. People cook food on fire go to the river under fire to get water. Children die in basements because it is impossible to cook food for them”.

The residents say that Mariupol is shelled from all sides, and it is impossible to leave the city.

In 14 days, the city has been destroyed so much that Donetsk and all the territories of "D/LPRʼ have not nad this level of destruction after 8 years of conflict with Russia”.

Locals also state that the Russians’ words about the shelling of only military facilities are a lie. The residents are eyewitnesses of Russians bombing their residential houses.

“I saw it from the window, how the missile exploded in a 14-story building, apartments were on fire in the neighboring house, a shell was piecing a five-story building while the debris were falling to the parking lot, and the next day two balconies exploded and fell from the house.”