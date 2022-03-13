Missiles fell near the US consulate in Iraq. They likely were launched from Iran territory

Новости

Вікіпедія / United States Navy SEALs

Erbil city in Northern Iraq (capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan) was shelled by missiles on the early morning March 13, Al Arabiya reports.

The rockets fell near the US consulate and the airport. No reports on casualties among military or civilians yet. The missiles used are Iranian Fateh-110.

Itʼs unclear now who launched the missiles. In recent days Iran threatened to retaliate for the deaths of two officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in an alleged Israeli air strike in Syria last week.