Zelenskyy: Around 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen have died since the Russian invasion

Пресс-служба Офиса президента Украины

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had died as a result of Russian invasion. He said this in his interview with Western media.

“Around 1,300 milirary men died from our side, and more than 12,000 from Russia’s side. One to ten. I am not happy that 12,000 of them died", the head of state said. Thus, Zelensky voiced the losses of Ukraine in this war for the first time.