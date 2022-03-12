Ukraine has gained 3 more medals on the Paralympic Games

Новости

Twitter / Beijing 2022

The eighth day of the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games brought 3 more awards to Ukraine — two bronze medals and one gold.

Awards were won in various classes of cross-country skiing in the middle distance freestyle. Oleksandr Kononov won a gold medal. Bronze went to Iryna Bui and Dmytro Suyarko.

Currently, the national team of Ukraine has 28 medals (10 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze medals), our team ranks second in the teams' score.