National Bank Of Ukraine / Flickr

The United States ban the supply of dollar bills to Russia. This is stated in a decree of President Joe Biden.

“Prohibited: export, re-export, sale or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States or by the citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, of US dollar banknotes to the Government of the Russian Federation or any person in the Russian Federation”, — the decree stated.