Air Force of Ukraine: Russia resorted to provocation by shelling settlements in Belarus

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia has shelled settlements in Belarus allegedly from the territory of Ukraine.

It was reported on the page of the Command.

The settlements of Kopani, Bukhlychi and Verkhniy Terebezhiv were hit by air strikes. According to the Command information, Russian planes took off the airfield in Dubrovytsi (Belarus), entered the territotory of Ukraine, turned around above Ukrainian villages of Horodyshche and Tumeni (Rivne oblast) and struck at Belarusian territory.

Later, the Belarussian newspaper tut.by reported that the residents of Kopani denied the air stike. Belarussian telegram-channel “Belarussian Gaiun”, which monitors the military activity, explained that there is a village Dubrovytsia, however there is no airfield, where, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a Russian plane took off to strike Belarus.

The closest airfield is located 11 kilometers away and is not suitable for fighters.

Despite this, Nasha Niva reported that residents of the Stolin district heard some explosions near the border with Ukraine, near the village Bukhlychi. They also note that they repeatedly heard the sounds of the plane. One of the residents said that the planes depart for Ukraine from the airport in Baranovychi and then return.