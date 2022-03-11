Ukraine has won 6 more medals at the Paralympic Games

Новости

China News Service / Contributor

On the seventh day of the Paralympic Games, the Ukrainian athletes won 6 medals.

The Ukrainians got all the awards in individual biathlon races. Oleksandr Kazik, Liudmila Liachenko and Oksana Shyshkova got the Gold medals.

The silver medals were awarded to Taras Rad and Vitaliy Lykyanenko. Hryhoriy Vovchysnkyi has got the bronze medal.

Thus the national Ukrainian team has already won 25 medals – 9 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze medals. The team takes second place in the medal standing.