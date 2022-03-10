Russian court sentenced five Crimean Solidarity activists to prison terms ranging from 15 to 19 years

Новости

The Southern District Military Court in Russiaʼs Rostov-on-Don convicted five activists from the "Crimean Solidarity" human rights organization.

This is reported in the message by the organization.

Remzi Bekirov, Riza Izetov, Raim Aivazov, Shabanov Umerov and Farkhod Bazarov were imprisoned due to the case of the "Second Simferopol group of Hizb ut-Tahrir" for terms ranging from 15 to 19 years.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir" is an international Islamic political party designated as a terrorist organization in Russia and Kazakhstan. On the territory of Ukraine and most countries, the organization operates without restrictions on the level of national legislation. The organization advocates the establishment of Muslim laws and their strict observance and also promotes Islam among non-Muslims. Although the principles and values ​​of the party are contrary to the democratic ones, independent experts note that its activities have no signs of terrorism or other types of violence.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia has systematically targeted Crimean Tatars on the peninsula and severely restricted their activities. The most intense repressions are carried out against those who do not support the Russian “authority” in Crimea. In particular, the Russian Federation banned the activities of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, the representative body of the Tatars. Western countries and the UN have repeatedly condemned the repressions against the Tatars on the peninsula and called on Russia to stop human rights violations.