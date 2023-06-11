On the night of June 10, the Russians released Shahed drones over Odesa. They were all shot down, but one fell and exploded between two high-rise buildings. Here are 7 photos after the attack

On the night of June 10, the Russians attacked Odesa with Shahed drones. The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down all the drones, but one of them fell between residential buildings, left a hole in the playground, and exploded. The wave damaged the surrounding houses, in some there was almost no whole window left. A fire broke out in one of the houses. According to law enforcement officers and rescuers, three people were killed and another 30 were injured. Photographer Stas Yurchenko found himself in Odesa, here are seven photos that Stas took after the shelling.