The occupiers shelled the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region, there are casualties

The Russian military fired on the village of Gornostaevka, Kakhovka district, Kherson region, using the Grad rocket salvo fire system.

This was announced by the head of Kherson regional administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

“The Russian occupiers fired at the village with Grad anti-aircraft guns. These inhumans purposefully hit the civilian infrastructure. Two women were killed and about 10 houses were damaged due to enemy shelling,” the report said.

According to Yanushevych, the Russians want to induce the residents of Gornostaivka to the so-called evacuation by such terrible methods. And the military Russians themselves are hiding in the basements of local residents.