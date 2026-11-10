Ukraine wants to stay connected to Moldova on its path to the EU, but Kyiv lacks reforms, votes in parliament, and time. Whatʼs happening to our European integration — we explained with simple language

Negotiations with Hungary appear to have moved forward. However, an equally difficult conversation regarding the place of Ukraine’s agricultural sector within the European Union still lies ahead.
Ukraine has made the most progress since the start of the negotiations in the November report of the European Commission — in four months it opened four out of six clusters, and the European Commission has recognized two more as ready for opening.
As the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said at a briefing for journalists, the negotiations have finally "ceased to be purely theoretical". The last major step took place on October 13 — then the EU Council in Luxembourg opened negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova on two new clusters — "Internal Market" and "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth".
The Ukrainian delegation to the intergovernmental conference this time was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vsevolod Chentsov, who replaced Taras Kachka in this position.
“Today is another Super Tuesday,” Chentsov said on October 13 in Luxembourg following the results of the intergovernmental conference. Ukraine now has four out of six open clusters.
The next day, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos replaced 17 red magnets on her “EU enlargement wall” with yellow ones. Each magnet meant a separate negotiating chapter on which Ukraine can now officially start negotiations, from common market rules to business support.
A few days before the meeting in Luxembourg, the decision to open clusters depended on Hungary. Budapest linked support for Kyivʼs European integration with expanding the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.
On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a corresponding law, and Volodymyr Zelensky signed it. The document expanded the possibilities of teaching in the languages of national minorities (in particular Hungarian) in schools.
However, two clusters have not yet been opened. These are Cluster 4 “Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity”, which includes energy, transport and environment, and Cluster 5 “Resources, agriculture and cohesion policy”.
Firstly, EU states must agree on the results of the review of Ukrainian legislation in these areas. At the meetings of the EU Council working group on October 20 and 27, Hungary refused to do so. The Ukrainian side, however, does not call this a new veto.
On November 3, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the EU Taras Kachka explained in an interview with Euronews that Budapest had requested additional time to study several hundred pages of documents.
“There are no significant demands, disagreements or concerns,” Kachka assured.
The EU and Ukraine expect to open the last two clusters by the end of 2026. This is a benchmark set by the European Commission in the roadmap for Kyiv.
"Ukraine remains among the four leaders of the enlargement process. The fact that it maintains the pace of reforms in the fifth year of the war, during such an incredible escalation, is impressive in itself. This should not be underestimated," said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova.
Most questions in Brussels before Ukraine changes courts, prosecutorʼs office, and anti-corruption system
The European Commission assessed Ukraine for the period from September 2025 to September 2026. It looked not only at the number of laws adopted, but also at whether the new rules and institutions are working and whether the Ukrainian authorities have implemented last yearʼs EC recommendations.
The head of the parliamentary committee on Ukraineʼs integration into the EU Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze calls the European Commissionʼs positive assessment "another additional advance". If you read the entire report, not just its general conclusions, youʼll actually see comments about last yearʼs recommendations not being implemented from section to section, she says.
Brussels has the most questions about the rule of law. The European Commission believes that Ukraine has made little progress in judicial reform, has not yet completed the selection of judges and has not implemented recommendations on the transparent selection of prosecutors.
In particular, Kyiv should clearly define the procedure for appointing and dismissing the Prosecutor General, stop appointing prosecutors without a competition, transparently elect heads of prosecutorsʼ offices, and independently vet candidates for the Supreme Court.
A separate part of the problems is the anti-corruption system. The European Commission recognizes that specialized anti-corruption bodies generally work independently and effectively. But a high-profile investigation is only the beginning. Brussels wants to see cases brought to court and those guilty sentenced.
The European Commission also drew attention to the slowness of the Ukrainian parliament in adopting European integration laws. After the change of government in July, the pace of voting increased — this was confirmed by a European diplomat who wished to remain anonymous in a conversation with Babel.
However, the Verkhovna Rada still needs to adopt a number of laws in order to implement the recommendations to Brussels. Klympush-Tsintsadze believes that the government has not yet established systematic cooperation with the parliament.
The Cabinet has to negotiate not only with specialized committees, but also with various political forces, because the formal monomajority no longer provides the required number of votes.
“It exists on paper, but de facto it does not exist,” says Klympush-Tsintsadze.
The European Commission gives Kyiv another chance to accelerate
To help Ukraine meet the accession conditions more quickly, the European Commission has set up a joint working group with the Ukrainian government — (FEAT) Task force.
The Ukrainian side is represented by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Vsevolod Chentsov, Minister of Justice and other representatives of government structures.
European Commissioner Marta Kos coordinates the work of the group on the European Commission side. The group should help Ukraine meet the interim criteria of the first cluster — primarily in terms of judicial reform, prosecutorial services, anti-corruption system, protection of human rights and the fight against organized crime.
The European Commission is to assess this progress in a special report — the Interim Benchmark Assessment Report (or IBAR). Previously, Babel explained in detail what IBAR is and why Ukraineʼs further progress towards the EU depends on this assessment.
Until Ukraine fulfills the interim conditions and receives a positive assessment from the European Commission, it will not be able to move on to the next stage of negotiations — preliminary closing of individual chapters.
"There are great ambitions to do this already in the spring of next year. We will see if we can do it," said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova.
The same working group previously helped Moldova and Montenegro. Now the European Commission wants Ukraine to use this mechanism as well.
In the roadmap for 2027, the European Commission has predicted that Ukraine could begin to pre-close negotiation chapters. An EU diplomat familiar with the matter told Babel that Ukraine could close seven chapters, while Moldova could close 25.
“It’s morally wrong.” Why Moldova is already ahead of Ukraine
Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate status on the same day in 2022 and have so far opened negotiation clusters together. But they could move at very different speeds next year.
On October 16, at the European Council summit in Brussels, Volodymyr Zelensky asked European leaders not to divide the two countries on their path to EU membership.
“I hope this will not happen. It is morally wrong,” he said.
Brussels, however, is increasingly emphasizing that the speed of accession depends on how each country fulfills the membership conditions. In the European Commission report, Moldova received a significantly better score for fulfilling the interim criteria of the first cluster (IBAR).
During the presentation of the reports in Brussels, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos called Moldova “the best student in its class” and now the best performer. The Commission noted the country’s significant progress and suggested that it could conclude accession negotiations in early 2028 if it maintains the current pace.
Ukraine plans to complete the negotiations by the end of 2028. But to do this, it needs to accelerate reforms,
Why is Moldova moving faster? The country completed its EU compliance check earlier and began preparing to meet the interim criteria earlier. In the September 2025 parliamentary elections, the pro-European PAS party won 55 out of 101 seats and retained its majority.
This gives the government enough votes to pass the laws necessary for accession. The Ukrainian government has to coordinate each such vote separately with different parliamentary groups.
In addition, Moldova began working with the European Commissionʼs joint working group back in July 2026, while the Ukrainian Task Force was created only in the fall.
“We have already been divided de facto,” says Klympush-Tsintsadze. According to her, Ukraine and Moldova will most likely open the last two negotiation clusters together, but from 2027 they may move towards membership at different speeds.
The pace of reforms is also influenced by domestic politics. Moldova wants to complete accession negotiations by 2028 and join the EU in 2030. The 2028 presidential elections will be a test of support for the pro-European course, so it is important for Chisinau to move as far as possible towards the vote.
An EU diplomat explains in a conversation with Babel that Ukraine is being pushed to join quickly by security needs against the backdrop of the war, while Moldova is being pushed by the political calendar, as the outcome of the elections could affect the countryʼs further path to the EU.
Both countries want to join as soon as possible, but have different internal circumstances.
For Ukraine, this creates additional risk. Moldova, Albania and Montenegro are smaller countries that are not waging a full-scale war and have a different scale of challenges. Ukraine must simultaneously defend itself from Russian aggression and carry out reforms. But the fact that Kyiv is deterring Russia does not guarantee EU membership.
At the same time, in the 2026 report, the European Commission for the first time separately assessed the contribution of candidate countries to the security and resilience of Europe. This is especially important for Ukraine. Brussels noted its experience in countering hybrid threats, cybersecurity, protecting critical infrastructure and defense.
Zelensky explained his call not to divide the country precisely by the security contribution: according to him, Ukraine is helping Moldova resist Russian attempts to destabilize it, in particular through unrecognized Transnistria.
Ukrainian special services and intelligence are involved in this, and some military resources have to be diverted from other tasks. That is, Kyiv is asking to take into account its role in the security of the region when it comes to the pace of accession, but Brussels emphasizes otherwise.
"The main complaint against Ukraine is that its commitments and promises do not correspond to either the speed or the quality of their implementation. Accession is a process based on achievements: on how the country changes, carries out reforms, and fulfills the requirements that are the same for all new members," Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze concludes.
This publication was produced as part of the Seizing Synergies project, implemented by n-ost and supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The content of this publication is the sole responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily reflect the views of the BMZ.