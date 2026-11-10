Ukraine wants to stay connected to Moldova on its path to the EU, but Kyiv lacks reforms, votes in parliament, and time. Whatʼs happening to our European integration — we explained with simple language

Negotiations with Hungary appear to have moved forward. However, an equally difficult conversation regarding the place of Ukraine’s agricultural sector within the European Union still lies ahead.

Ukraine has made the most progress since the start of the negotiations in the November report of the European Commission — in four months it opened four out of six clusters, and the European Commission has recognized two more as ready for opening.

As the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said at a briefing for journalists, the negotiations have finally "ceased to be purely theoretical". The last major step took place on October 13 — then the EU Council in Luxembourg opened negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova on two new clusters — "Internal Market" and "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth".

The Ukrainian delegation to the intergovernmental conference this time was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vsevolod Chentsov, who replaced Taras Kachka in this position.

The fourth intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU, at which we officially opened accession negotiations for two more clusters, Luxembourg, October 13, 2026. Mission of Ukraine to the EU / Facebook Briefing following the conference. In the photo, from left to right, are Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Vsevolod Chentsov, representative of Ireland, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, Thomas Byrne, and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. Юлія Гира / «Бабель» The fourth intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU, at which we officially opened accession negotiations for two more clusters, Luxembourg, October 13, 2026. Briefing following the conference. In the photo, from left to right, are Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Vsevolod Chentsov, representative of Ireland, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, Thomas Byrne, and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. Mission of Ukraine to the EU / Facebook; Юлія Гира / «Бабель»

“Today is another Super Tuesday,” Chentsov said on October 13 in Luxembourg following the results of the intergovernmental conference. Ukraine now has four out of six open clusters.

The next day, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos replaced 17 red magnets on her “EU enlargement wall” with yellow ones. Each magnet meant a separate negotiating chapter on which Ukraine can now officially start negotiations, from common market rules to business support.

A few days before the meeting in Luxembourg, the decision to open clusters depended on Hungary. Budapest linked support for Kyivʼs European integration with expanding the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.

On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a corresponding law, and Volodymyr Zelensky signed it. The document expanded the possibilities of teaching in the languages of national minorities (in particular Hungarian) in schools.

However, two clusters have not yet been opened. These are Cluster 4 “Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity”, which includes energy, transport and environment, and Cluster 5 “Resources, agriculture and cohesion policy”.

Firstly, EU states must agree on the results of the review of Ukrainian legislation in these areas. At the meetings of the EU Council working group on October 20 and 27, Hungary refused to do so. The Ukrainian side, however, does not call this a new veto.

On November 3, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the EU Taras Kachka explained in an interview with Euronews that Budapest had requested additional time to study several hundred pages of documents.

“There are no significant demands, disagreements or concerns,” Kachka assured.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the EU Taras Kachka and European Commissioner Marta Kos, November 4, 2026. Kachka noted that the main assessment for Ukraine is that despite the full-scale war and daily Russian attacks, the countryʼs level of readiness to join the EU is increasing every year. Facebook / Taras Kachka

The EU and Ukraine expect to open the last two clusters by the end of 2026. This is a benchmark set by the European Commission in the roadmap for Kyiv.

"Ukraine remains among the four leaders of the enlargement process. The fact that it maintains the pace of reforms in the fifth year of the war, during such an incredible escalation, is impressive in itself. This should not be underestimated," said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova.

Most questions in Brussels before Ukraine changes courts, prosecutorʼs office, and anti-corruption system

The European Commission assessed Ukraine for the period from September 2025 to September 2026. It looked not only at the number of laws adopted, but also at whether the new rules and institutions are working and whether the Ukrainian authorities have implemented last yearʼs EC recommendations.

Where Ukraine has progressed in a year: Customs. Ukraine appointed a new head of the State Customs Service after an open competition, moved forward with a new Customs Code, and approved a plan for the digital development of customs until 2030. The number of enterprises with the status of authorized economic operator increased from 100 to 130. Energy. Ukraine has brought its regulations closer to European ones, improved corporate governance of state-owned energy companies, and simplified permits for investments in renewable energy. Digitalization. Ukraine joined the European Roaming “Like Home” zone, advanced with digital identification, and strengthened the protection of digital systems. Finance, taxes, and education. Ukraine has brought banking regulation closer to European standards, changed rules on VAT and excise duties, and passed a law on academic integrity.

The head of the parliamentary committee on Ukraineʼs integration into the EU Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze calls the European Commissionʼs positive assessment "another additional advance". If you read the entire report, not just its general conclusions, youʼll actually see comments about last yearʼs recommendations not being implemented from section to section, she says.

Brussels has the most questions about the rule of law. The European Commission believes that Ukraine has made little progress in judicial reform, has not yet completed the selection of judges and has not implemented recommendations on the transparent selection of prosecutors.

In particular, Kyiv should clearly define the procedure for appointing and dismissing the Prosecutor General, stop appointing prosecutors without a competition, transparently elect heads of prosecutorsʼ offices, and independently vet candidates for the Supreme Court.

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A separate part of the problems is the anti-corruption system. The European Commission recognizes that specialized anti-corruption bodies generally work independently and effectively. But a high-profile investigation is only the beginning. Brussels wants to see cases brought to court and those guilty sentenced.

The European Commission also drew attention to the slowness of the Ukrainian parliament in adopting European integration laws. After the change of government in July, the pace of voting increased — this was confirmed by a European diplomat who wished to remain anonymous in a conversation with Babel.

However, the Verkhovna Rada still needs to adopt a number of laws in order to implement the recommendations to Brussels. Klympush-Tsintsadze believes that the government has not yet established systematic cooperation with the parliament.

The Cabinet has to negotiate not only with specialized committees, but also with various political forces, because the formal monomajority no longer provides the required number of votes.

“It exists on paper, but de facto it does not exist,” says Klympush-Tsintsadze.

MP of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, October 24, 2026. According to her, the argument that Ukraine is paying an extremely high price for Europeʼs security is not enough for joining the EU. This is a process based on achievements, the quality of reforms, and the fulfillment of commitments.

The European Commission gives Kyiv another chance to accelerate

To help Ukraine meet the accession conditions more quickly, the European Commission has set up a joint working group with the Ukrainian government — (FEAT) Task force.

The Ukrainian side is represented by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Vsevolod Chentsov, Minister of Justice and other representatives of government structures.

European Commissioner Marta Kos coordinates the work of the group on the European Commission side. The group should help Ukraine meet the interim criteria of the first cluster — primarily in terms of judicial reform, prosecutorial services, anti-corruption system, protection of human rights and the fight against organized crime.

The European Commission is to assess this progress in a special report — the Interim Benchmark Assessment Report (or IBAR). Previously, Babel explained in detail what IBAR is and why Ukraineʼs further progress towards the EU depends on this assessment.

Until Ukraine fulfills the interim conditions and receives a positive assessment from the European Commission, it will not be able to move on to the next stage of negotiations — preliminary closing of individual chapters.

"There are great ambitions to do this already in the spring of next year. We will see if we can do it," said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova holds the European Commissionʼs report on enlargement for 2026. Katarina Mathernova / Facebook

The same working group previously helped Moldova and Montenegro. Now the European Commission wants Ukraine to use this mechanism as well.

In the roadmap for 2027, the European Commission has predicted that Ukraine could begin to pre-close negotiation chapters. An EU diplomat familiar with the matter told Babel that Ukraine could close seven chapters, while Moldova could close 25.

“It’s morally wrong.” Why Moldova is already ahead of Ukraine

Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate status on the same day in 2022 and have so far opened negotiation clusters together. But they could move at very different speeds next year.

On October 16, at the European Council summit in Brussels, Volodymyr Zelensky asked European leaders not to divide the two countries on their path to EU membership.

“I hope this will not happen. It is morally wrong,” he said.