General Staff: The Defense Forces eliminated 800 Russian invaders over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 800 soldiers, 14 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 26 artillery systems and 11 operational-tactical drones over the past day. In total, 289 430 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their defense in the east and south of Ukraine, advance in the direction of Melitopol and near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian fighters repelled about 15 enemy attacks on the outskirts of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv region) and another 5 near Stelmakhivka and Nadia (Luhansk region). Three attacks were repelled in the Andriivka area (Donetsk region).

The occupiers are trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian troops repelled more than 10 attacks there per day. The Russians also unsuccessfully attacked in the Maryinka area.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation struck four times on concentrations of enemy troops, weapons and equipment. The missile forces shot down two helicopters at the landing sites, hit the ammunition depot and the enemyʼs artillery system.