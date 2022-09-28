The U.S. Senate approved the allocation of more than $12 billion for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate approved a bill on temporary funding to avoid a government shutdown, which also provides $12.4 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The Hill writes about it.

The bill would fund the government until December 16, giving lawmakers time to agree on state spending for the 2023 fiscal year.

The bill also earmarks $3 billion for military assistance, including training, equipment, weapons, and logistical support; $1.5 billion — to replenish stocks of American equipment provided to Ukraine or foreign countries that have provided support; $2.8 billion — for continued military, intelligence and other defense support.

Now the bill must be voted on in the U.S. House of Representatives before it goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.