The James Webb telescope showed the formation of stars in the Wagon Wheel galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope captured images of distant stars that form in the Wagonʼs Wheel galaxy.

This is reported by Space.com.

This galaxy was previously studied by the Hubble Space Telescope, but the infrared "view" of "James Webb" revealed many previously unseen details in the structure of the galaxy.

Webbʼs NIRCam and MIRI instruments showed individual stars in star-forming regions in the galaxyʼs outer ring, as well as clusters of very young stars around the galaxyʼs dust-shrouded central supermassive black hole.

The "Wagon Wheel" is located approximately 500 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Sculptor. This is a rather rare type of galaxy — a ring. Scientists believe that the "Wagon Wheel" was once an ordinary spiral galaxy similar to our own "Milky Way". But about 700-800 million light-years away, the "Wagon Wheel" collided with a smaller galaxy.

This accident changed the shape and structure of the Wheel, forming two ring-like structures. One of them surrounds the galactic center, and the other frames the entire galaxy.

As the outer ring expands, it pushes out the dust and gas that surrounds the galaxy and triggers star formation. The regions where new stars are born appear in the image as small blue dots and are scattered throughout the galaxy but especially concentrated in the outer ring.

James Webb also discovered areas rich in hydrocarbons and silicate dust that form the spokes connecting the inner and outer rings.