The International Ice Hockey Federation appealed the decision to allow Russian teams to the world championships

The International Ice Hockey Federation has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision to allow Russian teams to participate in five future world championships.

Reuters reports this.

According to The Athletic and TSN, the decision is being appealed because two of the three referees who made it did not disclose their ties to Russia. The first tournament that Russian teams were to be allowed to participate in was the World Youth Championship in Canada. It is scheduled for December 26 — January 5.

Meanwhile, Canada said it would not allow Russian athletes and officials to enter the country. Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Latvia and the Czech Republic have also previously said they would refuse to play against Russia.

In late October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted the ban on Russian hockey teams from participating in international tournaments for the 2026/27 season. According to this decision, Russians will be able to play in five world championships, including youth, menʼs and womenʼs. Among them are tournaments in Canada, the Czech Republic, the United States and Germany.

What preceded

In January 2026, the International Ice Hockey Federation decided not to allow Russian teams to return to the competition in the 2026/27 season, citing security risks.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation appealed the decision, and in May it was overturned. However, in June the ban was renewed. After that, the Russian side appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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