Ukraine strikes Samara refinery, where oil is blended for export

On November 13, the Ukrainian military struck one of the largest oil transportation hubs in the Russian Federation, the Samara oil terminal.

This was reported to SBU.

The Samara linear production and dispatching station is located near the village of Prosvet, Samara region (Russia). It is an important point in the Russian oil transportation system. Oil from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other regions of Russia arrives here via pipelines.

At the station, it is blended to obtain the “Urals” grade, which accounts for up to half of all Russian oil exports.

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