Zelensky: The US first proposed discussing Ukraineʼs accession to NATO in exchange for withdrawal from Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States has for the first time raised the issue of Ukraineʼs possible accession to NATO in exchange for its withdrawal from Donbas.

However, Ukraine does not agree to give up its territories and is discussing a comprehensive package of security guarantees with its partners.

He announced this during a conversation with journalists, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

It should include guarantees from NATO and the EU, the preservation of a strong Ukrainian army with the necessary number of soldiers and weapons, financial support, as well as funds for the reconstruction of the country.

However, there is no specific proposal for such a package yet.