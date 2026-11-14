Since morning, the Russian Federation has continued to attack Ukraine. Sumy, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions were under attack

The Russian army continued to strike Ukraine since morning, resulting in injuries. Sumy, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were under attack.

Babel has collected everything about the consequences of Russian attacks.

In Hlukhiv (Sumy region), a woman, her 9-year-old grandson, and a police officer who arrived at the scene after the attack were injured in a strike on a private house.

In Zaporizhzhia, a man was injured and a fire broke out as a result of the attack. The city also completely blocked the Dniprovska HPP dam for traffic in both directions.

In the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, debris fell in two open locations.

In the Odesa region, almost 50 000 families were left without electricity due to a morning strike on a power facility.

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