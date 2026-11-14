The day before, information emerged that the “Starshield” operation limit of 161 kmph was fixed over the entire temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. President Zelensky stated that this makes it impossible, in particular, for interceptors to work against “Shahed” jets.

The US Democratic senators are demanding that Elon Musk preserve all “SpaceX” documents and communications regarding the “Starlink” and “Starshield” operations in Ukraine.

What preceded

This is the second time in the last month that Ukraine has restricted the operation of “Starshield”. On the night of October 14, “SpaceX” did this for the first time without warning. The previous speed was fully restored only 10 days later.

According to Zelensky, the order to restrict the operation of “Starlink” for the Ukrainian military came from the US government, and was technically carried out by “SpaceX”. The White House denied this.

Later, the “SpaceX” CEO Elon Musk admitted that his company had restricted the terms of use of the system. Ukrainian officials deny this.

Yesterday, November 12, Zelensky already reported that for several days, a “Starshield” speed limit of 161 kmph has been in effect along the entire front line and in the occupied territories. Now it applies only to the occupied territories.

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