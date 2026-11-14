NYT: Russia demands NATO withdraw troops from Eastern Europe and stop aid to Ukraine

During the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, Moscow again put forward demands for a change in the security architecture in Europe. The Russian side wants to limit NATOʼs military presence, stop the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, and exclude its participation in the EUʼs common defense policy.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing a document that Russian officials distributed during the negotiations.

The document dated November 10 confirms that Moscow continues to insist on its key demands and has hardly changed its position. In particular, Russia wants to ban further NATO expansion and any military activity by the Alliance in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

In addition, the Kremlin demands that Washington limit nuclear protection for the USʼs European allies, as well as France and the UK. At the same time, Russia allows Ukraine to join the EU, but only on condition that it refuses to participate in the blocʼs defense policy.

According to the publication, the document reflects Moscowʼs initial position, and Russian representatives have allowed for further compromises. At the same time, European leaders have already rejected these demands. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that their adoption would pose a direct threat to his countryʼs security.

On November 10-11, trilateral talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia were held in Abu Dhabi — the first in this format since February. The Ukrainian side reported some progress (in particular, agreements on a large-scale exchange), but no concrete agreements on ending the war could be reached.

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