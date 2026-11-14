Flights resume in the US after massive outage that led to cancellation of over 7 700 flights

Flights in the US have resumed after several hours of disruption and widespread disruptions at airports. The incident was caused by a telecommunications failure.

CNN writes about this.

The day before, more than 7 700 flights were canceled and more than 8 000 were delayed due to communication problems. On Saturday, more than 2 000 flights were canceled.

The cause of the outage was outdated air traffic control systems and problems with routers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that without modernization, similar incidents could happen again and called on Congress to allocate funds for this.

The previous evening, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had imposed a nationwide flight ban due to severe disruptions in communications systems and for safety reasons. Planes already in the air were allowed to continue their flight and land. International flights were being cleared on an individual basis.

This is the third nationwide suspension of flights in the United States since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. In January 2023, FAA also suspended all domestic flights for less than two hours.

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