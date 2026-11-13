In the US, flights have been suspended across the country due to problems with air traffic control communications

In the US, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed a nationwide flight ban due to serious disruptions in communication systems and for safety reasons.

Reuters writes about this.

Planes already in the air were allowed to continue their flight and land. International flights are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis. This is the third nationwide suspension of flights in the United States since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

In January 2023, FAA also suspended all domestic flights for less than two hours.

According to “Flightradar24”, there are 3 100 planes currently heading to US airports, but not a single flight is taking off.

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