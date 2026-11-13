The EU and five countries of the “Coalition of the Willing” have formed a joint team for peace negotiations in Ukraine

The European Union will be represented in the negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine by a team consisting of the European Commission, the Council of the EU, and the five countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" (E5): Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland.

This was stated by the President of the European Council António Costa, following the informal meeting of the European Council in Dublin, a Babel correspondent reports.

Answering the question of why Europe would be represented by an entire delegation rather than one person, Costa noted that such a format is common for international negotiations.

"Listen, hereʼs just one example. If you look at President Trumpʼs special envoys, thereʼs not 1, thereʼs 2 [of them]. If you look at the Ukrainian delegation, I think thereʼs 3 or 4 people. Thatʼs okay," he said at a press conference following the meeting of European leaders.

According to Costa, the European team will work in a coordinated manner to defend a common position in negotiations on the future of Ukraine and the security of the continent.

He stressed that only Ukraine has the right to resolve issues of its own territory and sovereignty. At the same time, the European Union will play a key role in shaping Ukraineʼs European future, its reconstruction and economic development.

Security guarantees, according to the President of the European Council, should be discussed by the countries of the "Coalition of the Willing" in close coordination with NATO.