People were without electricity for several days in Bila Tserkva and Brovary, but local authorities reported otherwise

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that people in Bila Tserkva and Brovary (Kyiv region) were without electricity for several days, but local authorities reported a different situation.

He reported this during an evening address.

The president had a "tough conversation" with government officials on this issue during a conference call. Zelensky stressed that problems need to be "solved and not hidden".

Zelensky was also reported on the situation in Konotop and Shostka (Sumy region).

Today, after the Russian attack, power, water, and heat supply in Shostka disappeared. Due to Russian attacks on the energy sector in October, Konotop (Sumy region) was without electricity for five days.

On the morning of October 29, power was restored for all consumers, but the power is supplied in turns.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.