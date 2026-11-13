Germany allocates an additional €200 million to Ukraine for winter aid. What will it be used for

The German government is providing Ukraine with an additional €200 million in support for winter preparations, the German Foreign Ministry and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development reported.

The funds should arrive in the near future — this decision has already been made by the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag.

In particular, the funds will be directed to a stable supply of electricity, heat and water, the operation of schools and kindergartens, the needs of the agricultural sector and civil protection.

Humanitarian aid will be directed primarily to Ukrainians from frontline areas, internally displaced persons and refugees in neighboring countries, in particular Moldova.