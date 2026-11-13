50 injured in Zaporizhzhia after Russian airstrike on high-rise building. Rescuer killed as he arrived to clear rubble

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians hit a high-rise building, injuring 50 people, including eight children. A rescuer died when a concrete slab fell on him while he was clearing rubble at the scene of the attack.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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In addition, the residential sector, civilian transport and infrastructure facilities were hit in the Sumy region. Three people were injured.

In Shostka, there is no power, water and heating supply due to Russian attacks.

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A fire broke out at a gas station in the Chernihiv region due to a Russian attack. There were no injuries.

In the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone hit one of the enterprises of the Kernel agricultural holding. This caused a leak of sunflower oil over an area of over 3 500 m².

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