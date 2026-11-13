YouTube blocks 16 more Russian channels in Ukraine for spreading propaganda. Among them are channels of warlords and artists

YouTube has blocked 16 more Russian channels in Ukraine that were spreading propaganda and content in support of the war. Among them are resources of Russian propagandists, Z-bloggers, and artists.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

In particular, YouTube blocked the channels of military correspondent Alexander Sladkov and Z-blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov (Zergulio). The list also included the channels of Russian performers Nadiya Babkina, Yulia Savicheva, Victoria Daineko, Masha Weber, and the band “Uma2rman”.

YouTube also blocked the propaganda resources "Russian Skleyki SVO" and "Sevastopolsky Korrespondent". Foreign-language channels of the Russian animated series "Masha and the Bear" also appeared on the list again.