YouTube blocks 16 more Russian channels in Ukraine for spreading propaganda. Among them are channels of warlords and artists

YouTube has blocked 16 more Russian channels in Ukraine that were spreading propaganda and content in support of the war. Among them are resources of Russian propagandists, Z-bloggers, and artists.
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
In particular, YouTube blocked the channels of military correspondent Alexander Sladkov and Z-blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov (Zergulio). The list also included the channels of Russian performers Nadiya Babkina, Yulia Savicheva, Victoria Daineko, Masha Weber, and the band “Uma2rman”.
YouTube also blocked the propaganda resources "Russian Skleyki SVO" and "Sevastopolsky Korrespondent". Foreign-language channels of the Russian animated series "Masha and the Bear" also appeared on the list again.
- On August 24, YouTube blocked three channels of the Russian animated series “Masha and the Bear” in Ukraine. These are Russian-language, Ukrainian-language, and English-language channels. All of them are on the National Security and Defense Council sanctions lists.
- In early September, Ukraine also blocked the YouTube channels of Philip Kirkorov, Grigory Leps, Sergey Lazarev, and Valeria. Already on October 14, the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting added two film sites — Tas-ix.media and Kinohype — to the list of services of the aggressor state.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.