Babel sources: Europe has already distributed roles as to who will speak with Russia

EU countries have already divided up the roles of who will speak for Europe in negotiations to end the war, so EU ministers are unlikely to discuss the issue at their upcoming meetings.

An EU official familiar with the matter told a Babel correspondent about this on condition of anonymity.

According to him, the division of roles has already been agreed upon in Brussels. Now everyone is working to get the Europeans to sit at the negotiating table, and in recent days this seems to have been successful. The interlocutor says that the European institutions talk every day both with Kyiv and among themselves.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Europe to identify its representative in the negotiations by the end of November, and best of all, on November 19 at the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Berlin.

On November 10-11, trilateral talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia were held in Abu Dhabi — the first in this format since February. The Ukrainian side reported some progress, but no concrete agreements on ending the war were reached.

Ukraine has long insisted on full European participation in peace talks. Russia has previously opposed such a format. In particular, this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the presence of European officials in Abu Dhabi, calling such an approach unpromising.

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